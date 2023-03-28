Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chevron (CVX)

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/27/2023 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $192.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Chevron had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Chevron is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $206.00.

3/2/2023 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $204.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $185.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $169.00 to $179.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $212.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.52. 2,942,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,966,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.51. The stock has a market cap of $304.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

