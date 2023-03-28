Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pandora A/S’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Pandora A/S in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pandora A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

PANDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $660.00.

Pandora A/S Stock Performance

Pandora A/S Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the Moments and Collabs; and Style and Upstream Innovation segments. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.