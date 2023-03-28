Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 28th (ABDN, ADM, AV, BEZ, DLG, EAAS, FUTR, GSK, HOM.U, HSX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 28th:

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 215 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 2,150 ($26.42) price target on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV)

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 520 ($6.39) target price on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 921 ($11.32) target price on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 15 ($0.18) price target on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,510 ($30.84) price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,352 ($16.61) price target on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 285 ($3.50) price target on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.25) price target on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a GBX 247 ($3.03) price target on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 650 ($7.99) price target on the stock.

Pollen Street (LON:POLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,070 ($13.15) target price on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,544 ($18.97) price target on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 1,570 ($19.29) price target on the stock.

Thor Explorations (LON:THX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 650 ($7.99) price target on the stock.

