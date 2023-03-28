Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 28th (ABDN, ADM, AV, BEZ, DLG, EAAS, FUTR, GSK, HOM.U, HSX)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 28th:

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 215 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 2,150 ($26.42) price target on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 520 ($6.39) target price on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 921 ($11.32) target price on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 15 ($0.18) price target on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,510 ($30.84) price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,352 ($16.61) price target on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 285 ($3.50) price target on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.25) price target on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a GBX 247 ($3.03) price target on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 650 ($7.99) price target on the stock.

Pollen Street (LON:POLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,070 ($13.15) target price on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,544 ($18.97) price target on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 1,570 ($19.29) price target on the stock.

Thor Explorations (LON:THX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 650 ($7.99) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.