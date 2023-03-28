Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $77.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $36.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $63.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $54.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ELF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,238 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

