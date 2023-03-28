Retirement Solution Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Retirement Solution Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 185,906 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 32,769 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSJO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,439. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.