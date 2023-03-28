Retirement Solution Inc. Sells 14,108 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Retirement Solution Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 60,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,041. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

