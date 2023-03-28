Retirement Solution Inc. Sells 746 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Retirement Solution Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 0.1% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,275. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.11. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

