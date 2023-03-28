Reviewing MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) and MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and MGO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 9.23% 33.62% 10.31% MGO Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 5 5 0 2.50 MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. and MGO Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $20.36, suggesting a potential upside of 18.19%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than MGO Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and MGO Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $6.17 billion 1.10 $569.10 million $1.41 12.22 MGO Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats MGO Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About MGO Global

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

