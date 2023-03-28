Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RVLGF remained flat at $0.55 during midday trading on Monday. 70,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. Revival Gold has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.64.

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segment: Canada, Australia, and the United States of America. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

