Ridgewood Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,540,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,606,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $82.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

