Rio Tinto Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 22,389 call options on the company. This is an increase of 253% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,350 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.39. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $83.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.24) to GBX 5,380 ($66.10) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.65) to GBX 5,790 ($71.14) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

