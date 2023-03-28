Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $16,595.29 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00030257 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018287 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00204649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,269.58 or 1.00023355 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

