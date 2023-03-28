Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Rithm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. Rithm Capital has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RITM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 795,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.14 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after buying an additional 321,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 489,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $50,728,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $47,845,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.