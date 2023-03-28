Riversedge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $157,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.07. 123,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
