Riversedge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $157,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.07. 123,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.