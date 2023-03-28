Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9,710.1% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 120,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VUG stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.95. The stock had a trading volume of 284,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.67.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.