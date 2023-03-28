Riversedge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,233. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

