Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 118 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TPL traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,673.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,244. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,850.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,107.67. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,250.01 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.