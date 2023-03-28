Riversedge Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 14.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $45,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VEA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,139,209. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

