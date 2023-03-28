Riversedge Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,930 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 22,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 29,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 954,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $39.81. 1,568,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,258,105. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

