Riversedge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 112,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CIL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.87. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

