Robert W. Baird Cuts Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target to $22.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VOR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

