Robert W. Baird Cuts Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target to $22.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
VOR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.06.
Vor Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.69.
Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vor Biopharma (VOR)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.