ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR) Short Interest Up 366.7% in March

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ROC Energy Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCAR remained flat at $0.35 during trading on Tuesday. 85,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,704. ROC Energy Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Get ROC Energy Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROC Energy Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCAR. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition by 30.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 287,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.