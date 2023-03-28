Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rocky Mountain High Brands stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,020. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc is a lifestyle brand management company, which engages in marketing of cannabidiol and hemp-infused products to health-conscious consumers. The firm also sells naturally alkaline spring water and a water-based protein drink with caffeine and vitamins. Its product categories include beverage, food, fitness, and skin care.

