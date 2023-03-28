Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

ROL traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $36.74. 931,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. Rollins has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

