Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $63,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.