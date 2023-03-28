Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $48.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CFG opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

