Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target to C$6.50

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$4.35 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$495.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.51.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
