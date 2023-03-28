Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target to C$6.50

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$4.35 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$495.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.