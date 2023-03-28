Royal Bank of Canada Trims U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price to $49.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $894,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

