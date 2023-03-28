Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,649 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.93. The stock had a trading volume of 41,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,685. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $242.10.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

