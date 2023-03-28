Royal Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 109,906 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,921,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.08. 432,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,061,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

