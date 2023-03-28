Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.04.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.97. 119,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,605. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $289.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

