Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dollar General by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after acquiring an additional 596,393 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,001,000 after purchasing an additional 260,371 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Dollar General by 82.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 505,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,129,000 after purchasing an additional 228,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 779.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after purchasing an additional 212,360 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.63.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

