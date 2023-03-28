Royal Fund Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Shares of DRI traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.91. The stock had a trading volume of 160,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,379. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

