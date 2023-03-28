Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank raised its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5 %

OKE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 156,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,766. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

