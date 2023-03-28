Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 1,751 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 52,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $203.52. 116,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,699. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.12 and a 200 day moving average of $207.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.