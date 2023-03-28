Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 7,313 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 249.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IDU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,527. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $931.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.