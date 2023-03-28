Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 11,854 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,854 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.53% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

IYM stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.15. 101,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,539. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $154.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

