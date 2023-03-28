RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,188 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in RPM International were worth $49,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of RPM International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 125,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in RPM International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 8,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

RPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPM International in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.78.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

