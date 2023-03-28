Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC decreased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT makes up 3.4% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Presima Securities ULC owned 0.42% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 85,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

SBRA stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,072. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

