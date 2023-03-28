Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $232.14 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. Safe has a market capitalization of $232.14 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.14 or 0.00041299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00074041 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00150918 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00041208 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000201 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003729 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000639 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 216.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.04088595 USD and is up 9.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

