Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $50.66.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

