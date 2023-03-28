Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,520 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $241.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.68.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

