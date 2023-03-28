Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHM stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

