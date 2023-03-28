Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) by 1,350.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

