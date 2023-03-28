Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Trimmed by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,659 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Price Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,284 shares of company stock worth $8,709,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $191.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a PE ratio of 910.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.