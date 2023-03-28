Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $25.84 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,697,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 384,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

