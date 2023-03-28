Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Salisbury Bancorp Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $25.84 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95.
Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.