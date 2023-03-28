Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after buying an additional 1,756,714 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at $18,270,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at $10,162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,320.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 781,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after buying an additional 723,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

