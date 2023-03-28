Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €34.00 by UBS Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.20 ($22.80) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of ETR SZG traded up €2.16 ($2.32) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €33.54 ($36.06). 200,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €18.99 ($20.42) and a twelve month high of €48.76 ($52.43). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

