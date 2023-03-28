Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 5.1%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 153,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 978,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SANA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sana Biotechnology

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Joshua H. Bilenker purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,748,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,684,000 after buying an additional 512,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,040,000 after purchasing an additional 787,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,594,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after purchasing an additional 500,173 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,264,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 623,989 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

