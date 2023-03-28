Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Down 41.9% in March

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sanlam Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SLLDY traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.20. 5,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,780. Sanlam has a one year low of C$5.02 and a one year high of C$10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.40.

About Sanlam

Sanlam Ltd. engages in the provision of financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. Its solutions include individual, group and short-term insurance, personal financial services such as estate planning, trusts, wills, personal loans, health management, savings and linked products. The company operates through five clusters: Sanlam Personal Finance, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investments, Santam and Corporate and Other.

